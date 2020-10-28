125 Years Ago
From the Oct. 31, 1895 Scott County Argus
A. Schmitz and son, Joe, went to Minneapolis yesterday atop of the street sprinkler which became so familiar to the Shakopee eye this summer. The big elephant was rented only, but can probably be hired again next summer if no other is bought or built worthwhile.
100 Years Ago
From the Nov. 5, 1920 Scott County Argus
George Scherkenbach has rented the building adjoining the post office and will open a general electric repair shop and store. His stock of goods arrived this week and he expects to be in readiness to open for business Monday.
75 Years Ago: From the Nov. 1, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Buys Furniture and Funeral Business: In a transaction completed this week Charles Cavanaugh, recently discharged from the army after 40 months of service, became the sole owner of the furniture and funeral business formerly operated by A. V. Krueger and S. O. Nolden, here.
Mr. Cavanaugh takes possession of the business today and will make announcement of his plans and policy at a later date.
50 Years Ago
From the Nov. 4, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
A persistent and chilly drizzle didn’t keep hundreds of citizens from attending formal dedication ceremonies to dedicate Shakopee’s newest school Sunday afternoon.
The combination gymnasium-auditorium of the new school was filled to capacity, with many standing, to hear dedication ceremonies and to tour the new facility afterward.
Utilizing new educational facility design concepts of open space instead of the traditional individual classroom concept, the school is, according to featured speaker Laural Pennock, “second to none.”
Much of the credit for the design concept of the school, as implemented by the planning of architect James Rydeen of the firm of Armstrong, Schlichting, Torseth and Skold, was given to the new school’s principal, Virgil S. Mears, who formally accepted the building and introduced speaker Pennock, who is executive secretary of the National Department of Elementary Principals.
Honored guest at the dedication ceremony was the man for whom the school was named, a Shakopee physician for many years and a former member of Shakopee’s School Board for 15 years, Dr. Bror F. Pearson.
The doctor “hung up his shingle” in Shakopee 36 years ago after graduation from the University of Minnesota in 1932 and two years of intern work.
25 Years Ago
From the Nov. 2, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
City again begins talk on need for a second fire hall.
Rising from the ashes of a referendum defeat in 1993, the issue of a second fire hall made its way into Shakopee City Hall last week during a meeting of the Committee of the Whole.
Fire Chief Mark Huge, flanked by a dozen volunteer firefighters, described an aggressive Fire Department comprehensive plan that includes an additional fire hall several miles east of downtown, which would be built as soon as possible. Long-range plans call for three more fire halls, with location and construction timing depending upon population growth…
According to a fire response analysis presented by Huge, much of the area that firefighters can get to in less than six minutes is swamp land north of the river where there are no structures. Huge is proposing a second fire hall somewhere just east of Vierling Drive and Eagle Creek Boulevard…
The Committee of the Whole unanimously directed staff to begin looking for a fire hall site.