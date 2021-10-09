125 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 15, 1896 Scott County Argus
Street overseer Sarasen’s gang of street laborers has been discharged after building five blocks of road on Second and Holmes streets that will outlive the builders. There is little that can be said against their work, and almost everything for it. There are no more mudholes or stretches of yielding sand there.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 13, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
An important business transaction of the past week was the leasing of the first floor store in the Southworth building, which has been occupied by Fred Johnson, to Sam Ferdman of St. Paul. Mr. Ferdman will open a General Clothing and Dry Goods store about November first. The lease was made by W.N. Southworth, owner of the building for a term of five years.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 10, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
How a Shakopee soldier, Sgt. Patrick J. Moriarty, is aiding in the denazification of German youth is graphically told in the October 7 issue of Time under the title “Democracy at Work.”
“Pat” is stationed at Bremen and it was there that his seeing hungry, backward and scared kids picking up cigarette butts inspired him and nine other GI’s to organize a German youth club which now has nearly 120 members — all boys from 10 to 17 years and selected from nearly 7,000 applicants.
The organization is known as the Bremen Boys club, and is run entirely by its members, the 10 GI’s serving as counselors. Its basic principles are the four freedoms. No racial discrimination is permitted; talk of concentration camps is banned.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 13, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
Another twist in the often confusing but always interesting process of changing borders in northern Scott County was presented Tuesday evening at the Shakopee Council meeting.
Harry Weinandt, a resident of the part of Eagle Creek Township not ordered consolidated with Shakopee, appeared before the Council to present a petition of almost all the residents of the 4½ sections in western part of Eagle Creek Township asking that the area be annexed to Shakopee.
Weinandt said that the petition carried 86 names, and that the only resident of the area requesting annexation to Shakopee who wouldn’t sign was one 82-year-old man who apparently has had his fill of petitions. “He said he wouldn’t sign another damn paper on anything for anybody,” Weinandt related.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 10, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
The effect of the Shakopee Bypass, which is scheduled to open next month, continues in Shakopee as the City Council on Oct. 1 approved a zoning change to allow for a retail center off of Marschall Road.
The council approved a request by Midwest Commercial Development to rezone a 26-acre site on the southwest corner of Vierling Drive and Marshall Road from agricultural preservation to highway business.
Plans show a large center parking area surrounded by retail outlets, including a 30,000-square-foot food market and a 25,000-square-foot home improvement store, and a bank, a number of smaller retail stores, restaurants and fast-food places.
The firm is in the process of seeking a conditional-use permit from the city Board of Adjustment and Appeals.