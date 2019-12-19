125 Years Ago
From the Dec. 27, 1894 Scott County Argus
Frank Buch’s lumber yard is now enclosed by a “seven-foot” fence which, with the high gates, gives the yard a look of security somewhat discouraging to the midnight marauder pest. Mr. Buch thinks that the fence will at least give a hint to intruders that they are trespassing.
100 Years Ago
From the Dec. 26, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
Mr. and Mrs. John Zrust have moved over from Carver and are now keeping house in apartments which have been prepared for them at the rear of the jewelry store. We welcome them to the city.
100 Years Ago
From the Dec. 26, 1919 Scott County Argus
The post office department has approved the application for free delivery of mail in Shakopee and steps will be taken at once to secure early service.
75 Years Ago
From the Dec. 21, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
The cooperation of parents or other relatives was asked by Superintendent J. A. Metcalf this week in keeping the school’s list of service folks’ addresses up to date.
Several times each year the school sends a “school letter” to all the men and women, now in service, who graduated from or attended the Shakopee high school. Recently several letters were returned because of incorrect addresses.
50 Years Ago
From the Dec. 25, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Father Remi Payant, at Sunday morning masses at St. Mary’s of the Purification in Marystown, told parishioners of recent recommendations made by the Minneapolis-St. Paul archdiocese to consolidate operations of the Marystown school with the two parochial schools in Shakopee, five miles to the north.
Parishioners and parents of the 96 children attending the school in grades 1-8 will now decide whether to consolidate or attempt to continue operations with reduced numbers of religious educators within the next few weeks. In 1970 only one sister would be available and none the next year.
Sister Laura and Sister Antonette Marie, principals of St. Mark’s and St. Mary’s parochial schools in Shakopee, will be meeting with the Marystown parents to explain the curriculum and program offered by the larger Shakopee schools.
Announcement of the consolidation suggestion was made by Fr. John Gilbert, archdiocesan school superintendent, at a meeting held Tuesday evening, Dec.16 in Shakopee at St. Mark’s. About 125 delegates from 25 regional parochial elementary schools were in attendance.
25 Years Ago
From the Dec. 22, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
The Minnesota Racing Commission was to conduct a public hearing on a request by Canterbury Downs for a Class B license to conduct 51 days of live racing in 1995. The hearing was scheduled in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon as this edition was going to press.
The track was to request a 31-day thoroughbred meet, from May 19 through July 9, and a 20-day mixed meet, from July 14 through Aug. 19.
The track was also to request a renewal of its license to conduct teleracing, including 10 days for the remainder of 1994 and 317 days in 1995.
Compiled by Wes Reinke/Shakopee Heritage Society. Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.