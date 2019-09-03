Minnesota District 55A Rep. Brad Tabke was recognized as a 2019 Legislator of Distinction by the League of Minnesota Cities, according to a press release from the organization.
Tabke, along with 33 other chosen legislators, were honored with the award for aiding in the efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s legislative session.
Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the league’s Board of Directors and are recognized for the collaboration of state and city officials, the release said. Tabke met criteria for the award by signing on to “many League initiatives and actively supported them through the legislative process,” the release said. Tabke also frequently communicated with the League of Minnesota Cities as the vice chair of the Transportation Policy and Finance Division.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota advocate for their communities.