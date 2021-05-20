Republican freshman lawmaker Rep. Erik Mortensen, of Shakopee, is no longer a part of the New House Republican Caucus, according to a May 18 letter from the office of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman.
In November, Mortensen narrowly defeated incumbent DFLer Brad Tabke for the District 55A seat, which represents Shakopee and Jackson and Louisville townships.
Since then he's proved to be a controversial figure in the public eye, hosting a "freedom party" later that month in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions imposed to slow the surge in cases.
Mortensen's supporters have valued his support of keeping small businesses open amid pandemic restrictions and the high importance he's placed on transparency in government.
Mortensen operates on a platform of "Fighting for your individual rights whether it's the popular thing to do or not," according to his campaign Facebook page.
The New House Republican Caucus was formed in December 2018 by Reps. Steve Drazkowski, Jeremy Munson, Cal Bahr and Tim Miller, all Republican lawmakers who were dissatisfied with caucus leadership.
Mortensen became the fifth member when he joined them last year.
Disagreement
Mortensen took to Facebook May 18 to confirm that he would no longer be part of the caucus.
"At the very core of our disagreement was my mission to expose the shenanigans in St. Paul," Mortensen wrote. "I have consistently delivered on my promise to pull back the curtains in the capitol and empower voters with information on how their legislators conduct themselves. "
Mortensen says the matter was "handled very unprofessionally" by GOP leaders, who he claims leaked the announcement days prior to the Republican caucus and the DFL.
On Monday, Tabke tweeted a response to the situation, stating "This is extremely unfortunate and concerning news for the residents and businesses of Shakopee."
Because Mortensen will no longer have access to GOP support, Tabke said, he won't be able to hire staff to support his constituents or be able to collaborate with other lawmakers.
However, that's all nonsense, Mortensen said.
"My ability to serve my district is still fully intact," Mortensen said on Facebook. "In fact I'm more empowered than ever to focus on district needs because no caucus leaders are telling me what to do or how to do it."
Mortensen also thanked his supporters, stating he's received an overwhelming amount of texts, emails and calls that affirm he's doing the right thing.