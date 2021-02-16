J. Patrick Michael Rowley, a level three predatory offender who relocated to Shakopee in May 2019, has been taken back into custody after being charged with three counts of child pornography offenses.
Rowley, 32, was charged in Scott County District Court Feb. 16 with two counts of disseminating pornographic work and one count of possessing pornographic work after after law enforcement found several videos of child pornography on devices he used.
Rowley has also been convicted of several other sexual misconduct crimes, including engaging in sexual conduct with multiple female children and one male child. Conduct has included indecent exposure, window peeping and video-recording a victim under a public bathroom stall.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 26 the Shakopee Police Department received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a pornographic file involving minors that was shared on Kik, a messaging application, on an account later identified as Rowley’s.
Shakopee officers executed a search warrant of Rowley’s residence in Shakopee, where he told investigators he had received two files from an unknown user that may have contained child pornographic works, but told officers he deleted the files and blocked the user.
Officers later obtained chat messages from Rowley’s account and discovered Rowley had sent pornographic videos involving minors to two users, both of whom reported Rowley to Kik.
NCMEC confirmed the video uploaded by Rowley contained known and identified child victims from Russia.
According to state court records, Rowley has also been convicted of:
- Interfering with privacy in June 2006 in Shakopee for window peeping.
- Interfering with privacy in July 2006 in Shakopee for window peeping.
- Indecent exposure in the presence of a minor in July 2006 in Shakopee.
- Soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct in Burnsville in August 2015 for exposing himself to three young girls near a Burnsville shopping mall.
- Soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and indecent exposure, both felonies, in Hastings in 2015.
Rowley was also charged in 2017 with recording a child in the women's restroom at a Shakopee restaurant. A woman told police she was helping her 3-year-old son use the bathroom when she noticed a cell phone on the floor of the adjacent stall, aimed at her son and recording live footage, with a person in the stall.
The maximum sentence for Rowley’s most recent and severe charge is 15 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.