The Shakopee City Council held a public hearing Feb. 4 to discuss a pavement reconstruction project that will impact nearly 100 houses and could cost some homeowners up to an estimated $10,800 per lot.
The reconstruction project, which is outlined in the city’s 2020-24 Capital Improvement Plan, proposes the complete reconstruction of the road surfaces along the disintegrating Park Ridge Drive, Sarazin Street, the Dominion Hills area, the Westridge Lake Estates area and Montecito Drive in Shakopee. Improvements to Stagecoach Road will be postponed.
Many residents wanted to know why their roads couldn’t simply be paved over with a layer of asphalt.
“Some residents just want us to leave them alone,” Public Works Director Steve Lillehaug said. “We could certainly leave it there like it is, but then we end up spending a little too much time out there maintaining it.”
Six residents came forward at the public hearing — most of whom expressed frustration about the assessment they would have to pay if city council moves the project forward this spring.
“All we have is a road with crumbling asphalt,” one resident, who lives on Montecito Drive, said at the public hearing. “To dig down 20 inches into the ground ... I guess that would be like redoing the engine in your car when all you need is a new set of spark plugs. Why fix what’s not broken?”
Lillehaug said he wouldn’t recommend this option, because the roads wouldn’t last long enough to make a simple repaving worth it.
“If we thought that was a feasible option, we’d do it,” Lillehaug said.
About 30 percent of the project would be funded by the nearly 100 property owners living along the affected roads. The majority of the project would be funded by the capital improvements fund.
“These are all estimates,” Mayor Bill Mars said, adding that the bids will open on April 7 and the city will have a better idea at that time regarding the official cost. “But the real numbers come when the project is done, and we’d have an assessment hearing in November.”
“So (we get the bill) when the project is done, when I don’t have a choice?” one resident asked.
City Administrator Bill Reynolds said in November, residents can come forward at a public hearing and ask for their assessments to be reevaluated.