The River Valley Festival, a nonprofit event held in Shakopee, is dissolving this year due to a lack of volunteers, community interest and COVID-19, according to Joy Newgard, the former manager of the festival. The leftover proceeds will be donated to another registered nonprofit that will honor Newgard's mother, who recently passed away.
The River Valley Festival was a community event with food vendors, kid's games, live music and entertainers at Huber Park in the summer.
When Shakopee’s former town festival, Derby Days, disbanded a couple years ago, Newgard saw the community desire for a town festival and took the reins because of her experience with fundraising. The event was launched in 2018 and was held again in 2019.
“During this time, Rhythm on the Rails started up and with all of the festivals in the Twin Cities areas, it was just saturated with festivals and other events,” Newgard said. “Shakopee River Valley Festival just didn't have enough people interested in attendance to survive. The other issue was that we didn't have enough volunteers to help with the event.”
The nonprofit committee had nearly $8,000 to donate or forward to a different registered 501c3, so Newgard chose to donate to Neighbor to Neighbor Thrift Store in Two Harbors — a donation that would honor her late mother, who passed away in May 2020. Newgard said the thrift store is located in the church building where she and her mother often went when visiting her grandparents.
“What a wonderful connection between two towns so far away from each other,” Newgard said.
Proceeds from the thrift store in Two Harbors go to a food shelf, which is housed in the same location. The store is also in the process of building a youth center for children experiencing homelessness in the same location, Newgard said.