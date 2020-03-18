River Valley Health Services will no longer be screening patients in person, according to a recent press release. Instead, clinic volunteers and staff memebrs will provide tele-health services to its clients.
River Valley Health Services will focus on high-risk clients in Scott and Carver Counties, which includes people over 50 with heart or lung disease, diabetes or other underlying conditions.
Most of the free health clinic’s clients are economically disadvantaged, non-English speakers or individuals without health care.
“We will be working closely with the Public Health Departments of Scott and Carver counties and local health care providers to help minimize chances for exposure, arrange testing and other assistance as necessary to protect the clients and population,” the release stated.
If you are in need of River Valley Health assistance, call 952-381-5767 (Chaska) or 952-452-0777 (Shakopee).