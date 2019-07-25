The River Valley Snowmobile Club is celebrating 50 years at Lion’s Park Shelter No. 2 July 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. Formed in 1969 with only 35 members, the club has since grown to more than 170 participants of all ages.
Based in Shakopee and Jordan, the volunteer group has been involved in community events like Derby Days and Heimatfest, as well as Adopt-a-Highway. The group also assists the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in clearing the Minnesota Valley trails from Shakopee to Belle Plaine in the fall.
Sandy Doherty, a member of the River Valley Snowmobile Club of 20 years, says the club helps ensure the Scott County trails stay open year-round – they bring four-wheelers, bulldozers, bobcats and sometimes even bigger equipment depending on the severity of the flood.
“The Minnesota Valley Trail is multi-use, so it has horse-back riders and bicyclists and walkers. So we’re doing it for us, but we’re also doing it for them,” Doherty said. “It’s just so much fun. In this club, everybody is your friend…we’re such a close-knit group.”