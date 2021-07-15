River Valley Theatre Company’s Youth Studio, in collaboration with Shakopee Community Education, will present Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” to audiences in the coming days.
The musical production, originally slated to hit the stage last summer, was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is truly exhilarating seeing this group on stage again, after waiting a year for this production to begin,” said Director Megan Mulder in a statement. “We have students from 12 years of age to 19; they are all very supportive of each other, helping each other grow and develop as actors during each rehearsal. We can’t wait to finally bring this to life for our community!”
Fans of musical theatre or those who simply enjoy the top-grossing animated film, “Frozen” will join Anna, Elsa and all their favorite characters on an ice-filled journeyof self-discovery, camaraderie and the real meaning of true love, a news release said. The production is adapted for young performers and includes “Frozen” songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go” as well as new songs from the Broadway production.
Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” is playing at Shakopee High School’s Thrust Stage, 100 17th Ave. W., Shakopee. The performances are slated for 7 p.m. July 23, 24, 30 and 31 and 2 p.m. July 25 and Aug. 1. The show runs 60 minutes.
River Valley Theatre Company’s Youth Studio cast includes 29 students led by Megan Mulder, Jenna Leonard, Tyler Eliason, Amy Konkler, Laura Theis, and Zach Frank.
For information on purchasing tickets visit www.rivervalleytheatrecompany.com or its Facebook page for reservations.