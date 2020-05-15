SandVenture Aquatic Park in Shakopee will remain closed through the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from the city.
“We recognize that SandVenture has been a favorite summer location for Shakopee residents for more than 50 years, and this decision comes as a huge disappointment, but we are determined to keep our residents safe and healthy during these uncommon times,” Aquatics Supervisor Katelyn Nadeau said.
Shakopee Parks and Recreation is working on a plan to reopen the indoor aquatic center at the Shakopee Community Center “in line with public health standards, when permitted and allowed,” a news release said.