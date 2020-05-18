The nonprofit Sanya's Hope for Children donated $10,000 to the Scott, Carver and Dakota County Community Action Partnership Agency on May 15.
Sanya Pirani of Prior Lake, the founder of Sanya’s Hope for Children, originally aimed to raise $5,000 to help families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but she said an anonymous donor called her in April and offered to match every donation up to $5,000.
“So then we upped the goal to $10,000,” Pirani said.
Jeff Hansen, the Executive Director of the CAP Agency, said the food shelf and crisis nursery — which helps families who need temporary child care — are in need of the most financial assistance, since they do not receive government money. The donation will likely go to them.
“This is an amazing amount of money,” Hansen said when Pirani handed him the check. “We’re blown away.”
Hansen said the community has stepped up its generosity during the pandemic.
Several businesses in Shakopee have volunteered to buy 300 boxes of cereal each week for the food shelf — an initiative that began with Shakopee resident and former councilman Mike Luce. Last week, Pablo’s, O’Brien’s and Turtle’s Bar and Grill in Shakopee donated a combined total of $8,000 to the agency.
Hansen said although the CAP Agency’s food shelf hasn’t been as busy as anticipated, many residents are using the drive-thru food donation run by Esperanza on Saturday mornings, so CAP donates much of its food to Esperanza.
“We don’t care where people are getting their food,” Hansen said. “We just care that they get it.”