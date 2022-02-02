For a developer, Bill Jaffa couldn’t have arrived in Scott County at a better time — 1985, just when the county was on the cusp of explosive population growth.
As the the executive director of Scott County’s Community Development Agency, Jaffa oversaw the development of hundreds of family units, nine senior buildings, clinics and pharmacies, libraries, the Intensive Residential Treatment Facility and other facilities throughout the county.
He also worked to establish partnerships with the goal of fulfilling affordable housing needs and creating redevelopment opportunities.
After 36 years, Jaffa announced his retirement in October and finished his time with the CDA through the end of 2021.
Jaffa said he’s glad to have addressed different needs for Scott County, whose population grew to 150,000 residents during his employment. “When I started with Scott County 36 years ago, it was a different place,” he said. “We’re growing, and we’re meeting challenges on a daily basis.”
Jaffa began working for the CDA in 1985, then known as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority. He originally entered the organization as a community development director.
One year later, he took on the role of executive director and held the position until Jan. 1 of this year.
Jaffa attributes his interest in working for the CDA to a handful of previous life experiences. He previously worked for the Minneapolis Police Department for seven years, where he was responsible for handling community relations and development for the Minneapolis Model Cities Precinct as well as holding the role of executive director of the Police Community Development Project.
After this work with the police, Jaffa also became executive director for Chaska and Jonathan’s Chamber of Commerce.
He said throughout his decades of work, it’s been important to recognize each day on the job can be entirely different.
“Every day is a challenge, and you just don’t know what that day is going to bring,” Jaffa said. “But what’s important is how you handle each challenge and opportunity.”
He added that one of the ways he’s been able to address daily challenges is through collaboration. Jaffa said he greatly valued listening to people’s ideas and giving everyone an opportunity to participate.
Julie Siegert, the CDA’s newly-appointed executive director, said she’s seen this firsthand. Siegert joined the agency in 2003 and worked closely with Jaffa up until his retirement.
“Over the years, there’s been an opportunity to collaborate, see how he did things and build upon the success he’s been able to establish here at the agency to keep things moving forward,” she said.
Looking ahead, Siegert plans to continue the work of providing rental housing for people with low and moderate incomes as well as engaging and building relationships with city and county partners to support Scott County businesses.
She said it’s been great to learn from Jaffa and see his impact on the community.
“Bill has been a great person to work with and for. He’s been a teacher along the way as well,” Siegert said. “I’ve had the opportunity to learn a lot of things from him and see how he’s been able to put deals, partnerships and developments together that really benefit residents and businesses.”
While Jaffa has accomplished lots in his time with the CDA, he said he isn’t sure what he would call his “greatest accomplishment.” Instead, he said what stands out to him is seeing how the agency has developed and made an impact throughout Scott County.
“After 36 years, a career moves along, and then it’s time to hand the baton off,” Jaffa said. “I think we’re going to see a new generation of leadership that’s going to carry things forward — the baton has been handed off.”