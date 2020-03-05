The Scott County Government Center improvements are inching toward completion despite the frozen ground, but there are still a few more years of construction left to go.
The $66.5 million renovation work at the Shakopee center began in June 2019 and is slated to be finished in the spring of 2022. A new HVAC system for the already-existing government center will add to that tab, but County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion is unsure of the cost of that project, which was not originally included in the total renovation cost.
The extensive build-out of the campus will add one new office building, a public works building and a parking lot. It got the green light from the Scott County Board of Commissioners in January 2018 after a study found government facilities didn't have enough room for staff.
The latest information from the county has the construction of the new building costing about $44 million, renovations to the Government Center and Justice Center coming in around $12.7 million and $6.2 million, respectively, the addition of a warm storage facility landing at $3.06 million and parking and external work costing $3.01 million.
The projects are still within budget, with no change to the capital tax levy. However, the new HVAC system will likely be more costly than anticipated, Vermillion said. Once the new government center, which will be a three-story, 120,000-square-foot addition, is completed around May of 2021, all staff in the existing government center will need to temporarily move their operations to the new building until the HVAC system is completed. The new government center addition will likely not be occupied by the intended users until spring of 2022, Facilities Project Manager Dustin Kruger said.
County officials have been adamant that the building improvements will not increase local taxpayers' tab, and will instead be paid for by redirected funds currently used to pay other major costs.
Vermillion said one of the biggest impacts that will be felt upon the completion of the project is for the mental health center, which will grow from having six interview rooms to 21 therapy rooms.
“This will allow them a lot more access to support folks,” Vermillion said. “The waiting list can be months sometimes to see somebody.”
The new government center addition will consolidate numerous county offices under one roof, including the county attorney's office, community corrections office and law library. These operations are being shifted out of the Justice Center to create additional space for two more courtrooms.
A parking lot update is also part of the government center costs. The county will demolish its conference center and an adjoining home to make room for a new surface lot.
The warm-storage facility, which will be completed next week, will add 15,000 square feet to the area available for equipment at the county's Public Works Facility in Spring Lake Township.