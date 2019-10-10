The Scott County Historical Society in Shakopee received a $8,873 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society to upgrade its management software, according to a release from the state’s historical society.
Small grants are given quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations that preserve and share the state’s history, the release says. The recently-released cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council in August.
The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage grants began when Minnesotans passed the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund in 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water, history and cultural heritage, according to the press release.
All grants are competitive and awarded according to program guidelines and criteria, as well as professional standards. The MNHS will give $12.85 million in grants in 2020-21.
For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, including application deadlines, visit www.mnhs.org/preservation/legacy-grants.