The Scott County Historical Society received a grant from the state’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society to fund a new HVAC system, according to a Jan. 24 press release from the society.
In the last six months, the historical society has also raised $19,444 from numerous SCHS members, local organizations and the Scott County community to help fund the HVAC system, according to the release.
The society, along with input from the Scott County Historical Society Board, decided to close its doors from December 2019 through April 2020 to accommodate the lack of temperature control throughout much of the building due to the failing HVAC system.
According to the historical society, last winter, inside temperatures dropped to 39 degrees. Scattering space heaters throughout the building posed as safety concerns and turned out to be expensive, Executive Director Heather Hoagland said. One of the HVAC units leaked natural gas into the building’s collection space.
Until the building reopens April 1, historical society staff will continue to work over the course of the winter months — as office space will be heated — and they’ll take research requests from the public. They’ll also open doors by appointment.