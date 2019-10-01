The Scott County Library will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, and its six locations will be hosting celebrations and events in October to mark its birthday.
The Scott County Library began Jan. 1, 1969 to bring together libraries in Belle Plaine, Jordan, New Prague and Shakopee, and it added new libraries in Savage and Prior Lake, according to a press release. With the growing communities came growing libraries, and with rapidly-changing technology came adaptations from eBooks to eAudiobooks to DVDs to Kindles.
Events celebrating the library’s anniversary throughout the month of October are as follows:
Prior Lake Library, Oct. 5: Throw back the clock with Shrinky Dink Art from 1–3 p.m., where guests can make keychain fobs, backpack tags or bookmarks out of shrinking plastic. This session will be facilitated by artist Sara Jones and is for all ages.
New Prague Library, Oct. 7: Harpist Chris Ward will play live music from 4-6 p.m.
Shakopee Library, Oct. 10: Musician Rachel Seavey from LaVonne's Music will play a selection of 1969-era music on a variety of instruments, including guitar and ukulele, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Savage Library, Oct. 13: Create your own Scott County Library 50th Anniversary mini-poster with La Luchadora Screen Printing from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Elko New Market Library, Oct. 14: Create a three-dimensional pop-up greeting card using simple paper constructing, drawing and collage techniques from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
All events are free and no registration is required. Open house events are funded in part with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage (Legacy) Fund. For more information contact www.scottlib.org/events.