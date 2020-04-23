Scott County has put five capital improvement projects on hold as it is poised to lose millions of dollars in sales tax revenue amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion.
The issue was discussed at an April 21 Scott County Board meeting.
The highway user trust fund, which is comprised of sales tax from vehicles, gas tax and vehicle tabs, will lose approximately $1.1 million in operational funds and “a couple million dollars in the construction fund,” impacting several capital improvement projects.
For the time being, five Scott County capital improvement projects have been put on hold: the purchase of a new veteran’s bus, the installation of new technology in one of the county courtrooms, the installation of automated traffic management software, the purchase of more body cameras for the sheriff’s office and erosion control at Blakely Park.
The pause on those CIP projects will save the county nearly $1 million, Vermillion said.
The county has also frozen all staff vacancies that aren’t critical, and has frozen all travel and training.
In January, Scott County had 438 unemployment applications, and from March 13 to the beginning of April, there have been more than 1,100 unemployment claims in the county, according to Emergency Management & Communications Director Scott Haas at the April 22 board meeting.
“This is a public health event that has now caused the secondary economic impact,” Haas said.