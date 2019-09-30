The Scott County Sheriff's office says believes the vulnerable 41-year-old male who went missing at the Renaissance Festival is currently in the Twin Cities area, and that he was last seen getting off public transportation in downtown Minneapolis Monday morning.
Michael Grossoehme, a 41-year-old vulnerable adult man, has been missing since Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office, when he was at the Renaissance Festival wearing a white and black camouflage shirt, brown leather costume braces, black pants, black shoes, a red cell phone, hearing aids and possibly glasses, the release said. Grossoehme likes to shake hands, introduce himself and give people hugs.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking those who have seen someone matching this description to call the office’s non-emergency line at 952-445-1411.