The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon a vulnerable adult gone missing Saturday, Sept. 28 has been found.
Detectives with the sheriff's office located 41-year-old Michael Grossoehme Thursday morning at the Salvation Army in Minneapolis, according to a news release. Arrangements were being made to reunite him with his family.
The sheriff's office said the man had been missing since 3:30 p.m. last Saturday, when he was at the Renaissance Festival. The sheriff's office requested the public's help in finding the man, who was spotted getting off public transportation in downtown Minneapolis Monday, but wasn't located until later in the week.
The sheriff's office thanked all those who helped in the search and shared information through social media.