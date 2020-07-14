U.S. Sen Tina Smith visited Shakopee Monday afternoon to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on local business.
Former Shakopee mayor and current Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, and DFL Senate candidate Sahra Odowa met Smith at Sit and Sip coffee shop around 1:30 p.m., then joined her for a walkthrough of local businesses in downtown Shakopee.
While Smith is used to frequent travel to the areas she represents, she has spent the past four months working virtually and only meeting with people over Zoom.
“It is really great to be able to see people face-to-face and hear directly what’s happening in communities,” Smith said.
The walkthrough began on First Avenue, where Smith asked about the local effectiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program, which aimed to help small businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I really understand some of their frustrations,” Smith said. “In some places unemployment is better, but if an individual doesn’t have a job, they don’t have a job.”
As the walkthrough continued, Smith, Tabke and Odowa met with Billy Wirmerskirchen, third-generation owner of Bill’s Toggery. Wirmerskirchen said although aid programs that are already in place have been helpful, he still worries for the future.
“To help our economy recover, we need to come to grips with the pandemic,” Smith told Wirmerskirchen. “There’s not just a switch that can be flipped.”
Smith emphasized the importance of increased federal response to COVID-19 in helping business-owners like Wirmerskirchen.
“I’m going to be looking to see that we don’t lose our focus on getting testing and supplies where they need to be so that Billy’s employees don’t have to wait for five days to get a test result back,” Smith said.
One way she plans to do this is through working on the next CARES Act package.
“This COVID pandemic has been like an earthquake that hit both the economics and the health of communities,” Smith said. “I want to make sure that everything that I’m working on in Washington is directly helping.”