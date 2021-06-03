The Minnesota Department of Human Rights reached a settlement agreement with Mid-America Festivals Corporation, the parent company for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, after the department ruled the company failed to provide a safe work environment free from sexual assault and harassment.
The settlement applied to all Mid-America Festivals operations in Minnesota, including the Trail of Terror in Shakopee.
The ruling comes three years after Carr Hagerman, the festival’s former artistic director, was charged in Scott County District Court with two felony criminal sexual conduct charges after investigators alleged he beat and raped a freelance photographer working at the festival in September 2017.
Hagerman pleaded not guilty and those charges were dismissed in October 2020, on the same day the jury trial was canceled after the accuser said she could not travel to Minnesota due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a June 1 press release from MDHR, the freelance photographer said since 2017, her life “was turned upside down,” adding she had to move her family across the country.
“And when I couldn’t travel to the courtroom because traveling in the pandemic would put a loved one at risk, my criminal case was dismissed," said the contract photographer who accused Hagerman of the sexual assault. “Today, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights gives me the validation I deserve. I am a victim, a survivor. My voice deserves to be heard. I'm grateful for my family and every person who chose to believe me and show me they care. I'm in awe of the courage of countless survivors who've endured similar injustices and continue to march on. I stand with you in solidarity.”
The Scott County Attorney’s Office has not returned phone calls from the newspaper for an explanation on the dropped charges. Hagerman's defense attorney Piper Wold and prosecuting attorney John Klassen have not responded to a request for comment from the newspaper for this story, but Wold has previously denied that the allegations against her client are true.
'Not an isolated incident'
Hagerman was best known for playing the “Rat Catcher" at the festival, a character who insulted passersby, for more than 40 years, but he was also a top manager at the festival, in charge of hiring and firing entertainers and negotiating their contracts, which were unwritten oral agreements done informally at Hagerman's discretion, according to court documents. He hired the photographer who accused him of sexual assault, according to court documents.
Hagerman denied the sexual assault accusation to investigators, court documents said.
At a 2018 bond hearing for Hagerman, former Scott County Assistant Attorney Michael Hayek said “the state has reason to believe this is not an isolated incident.”
Several people who worked at the festival with Hagerman were interviewed by police and reported sexual harassment and assault incidents involving the entertainment director, according to search warrant documents. Police reported, based on the investigation that some 20 women were sexually assaulted, harassed or intimidated by Hagerman. No other charges against Hagerman have been filed.
MDHR investigation
The MDHR investigation determined the "Artistic Director of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, operated by Mid-America Festivals Corporation, raped a contract photographer on the worksite in 2017. During the rape, he threatened to kill her family and ruin her life. The artistic director hired the contract photographer and had expansive power at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival," the press release said."
The MDHR press release went on to say its investigation found the rape was not an isolated event, adding the festival manager “expected performers to engage in sexual acts in lieu of paying rent. The investigation also uncovered that he pressured performers to take nude pictures of them.”
The MDHR press release said while the Minnesota Renaissance Festival had a sexual harassment policy, it was ineffective. The press release said the festival’s policy was not distributed to workers, and training on the policy was sparse. The press release also said Hagerman was the person primarily responsible for enforcing the sexual harassment policy “and repeatedly violated it himself … and promoted a highly sexualized work environment.”
The settlement agreements require Mid-America Festivals and the other two companies included in the settlement to implement and enforce anti-harassment policies and training. As part of the agreements, there must also be several avenues through which to report harassment and/or assault.
"Every business has a legal obligation to ensure their workplace is free from sexual assault, harassment, and rape — plain and simple," MDHR Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in a statement. “These settlement agreements require just that — structural change to ensure enforcement with strong policies towards safe and welcoming workplaces."
Festival disagrees with conclusions
Stephanie Whipps, spokesperson for Mid-America Festivals, said in a statement to the newspaper the festival is committed to a “positive, safe, and welcoming work environment,” but added the company disagrees with the factual conclusions reached by MDHR.
Whipps said MDHR did not speak with the accused employee and the accuser did not participate in the festival’s own investigation.
“Neither the MDHR nor the Festival had both sides of the allegations,” Whipps said. “Both the festival and the MDHR agree that an allegation of sexual assault is a very serious matter.”
After the reported sexual assault in 2017, Whipps said Mid-America festival did not allow the accused employee on festival grounds and started to require background checks for its employees.
“Our goal is to observe best practices to provide a healthy workplace environment of which all members of our community can feel proud,” Whipps said in the statement. “Since 2017, we have enhanced the training we had in place to avoid and respond to allegations of harassment and other mistreatment.”