Michelle Bahr
 Photo courtesy of the Aliveness Project

Shakopee resident and drug and alcohol counselor Michelle Bahr was recently named to the board of directors for The Aliveness Project, a Minneapolis initiative that provides resources to those living with HIV.

Bahr, whose son is gay and who works with clients who struggle with drug addiction, said she brings a unique perspective from Scott County. In the world of drug and alcohol counseling, she’s developed a repertoire for counseling members of the LGBTQ+ community in Scott County.

“It’s not out of the realm of possibility for me to deal with clients who are HIV positive,” Bahr said. “I feel like this is a growing issue in Scott County.”

The Aliveness Project raises most of its money through Dining Out for Life, a day when many restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds towards the organization. Aliveness Project resources include a meal program, a food shelf, medical nutrition therapy, wellness workshops and other activities free of charge for members who are living with HIV.

