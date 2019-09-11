The Shakopee Alumni Association is happy to announce the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees.
The inductees will be honored at a Hall of Fame luncheon and related events and also at Shakopee homecoming football game on Friday. Oct. 4.
The Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame is comprised of individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their career or personal achievements, and/or in contributions to their community after graduating from Shakopee High School.
This year's Distinguished Hall of Fame inductees are Neil Allen, posthumous, class of 1992 and Luke Carlson, class of 1998. The Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are honored for their achievements in athletics during and following high school. This year's Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are Kim Bahmer, class of 1999 and Maria Hauger, class of 2013.