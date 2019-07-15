For the second time in seven months, workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee are walking off the job — this time on Prime Day, one of the company's busiest events of the year.
Their demands? Safe and reliable jobs, respect for workers and their right to organize for better working conditions, opportunities for advancement for the predominantly East African workforce and concrete action to address issues like climate change, according to The Awood Center, a nonprofit founded last year to advocate for East African workers in Minnesota.
The Awood Center created an event page on Facebook for the strike. An estimated 300 people could attend the strike, full-time Amazon employee and leader of Monday's Amazon protest Mohamed Hassan told Shakopee Valley News reporter Maddie DeBilzan.
Mohamed Hassan, a full-time Amazon employee and the leader of this afternoon's Amazon protest, told me he expects around 300 people at the strike, which starts around 3 p.m. This is the second strike in seven months. Stay tuned for live updates. @Shakopee— Maddie DeBilzan (@maddidebs) July 15, 2019
Protests were scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Monday, although shortly after 2 p.m., about 20 protesters were already chanting outside of the MSP1 warehouse off 4th Avenue East in Shakopee. They chanted, "In every warehouse and every city, together we can make history."
Amazon spokeswoman Brenda Alfred said in a statement to the Valley News last week that the allegations made against the facility are “baseless” because most of the Amazon associates at the Shakopee fulfillment center are full-time employees, and productivity metrics have not changed since November.
“Our policy is that more than 75 percent of associates are already exceeding rate expectations before any changes are considered,” the statement says. “We support people who are not performing to the levels expected with dedicated coaching to help them improve.”
The demands among Amazon workers don't appear to be universal, though. Amazon employee Asli Mohamed told the Valley News early afternoon Monday that she would not participate in the strike. She said she is able to pray whenever she wants and has "no problems here."
The Shakopee Police Department posted to Twitter Monday that it's "aware of a planned protest today," adding it has "met with Amazon officials and protest organizers to ensure as orderly a demonstration environment as possible." The department encouraged residents to avoid the area of Fourth Avenue and Shenandoah Drive.
Second strike in 7 months
Monday's strike isn't the first time eyes across the country have focused on Shakopee.
Dozens of Amazon employees, union members and supporters protested at the local fulfillment center in mid-December 2018, prompting dozens of police officers and state troopers to converge on the protest when the group headed toward the doorstep of the massive warehouse. "We're humans, not robots!" was a line chanted by protesters.
The workers said Amazon has raised its production expectations to unrealistic levels and has harsh working conditions that cause injuries to employees, especially during the holiday rush. They also called for more promotions of East African workers and called on Amazon to stop selling products that promote hatred and bigotry.
They chanted, played drums, prayed, and got words of support from Congresswoman-elect Ilhan Omar.
At the time, Amazon spokeswoman Shevaun Brown said like most companies, Amazon has performance expectations and their performance is measured over a long period of time, since “we know that a variety of things could impact the ability to meet expectations in any given day or hour.”
Muslim employees are allowed to take prayer breaks but still must meet their goals. Brown said Amazon sets the goal so “it’s very achievable, even if an associate opts to take a prayer break.”
Workers also walked off the job for three hours in March to protest working conditions.
The Awood Center claimed a majority of employees working the night shift in the stow department (where items are placed into inventory) walked off the job. An Amazon spokeswoman, however, indicated it was fewer than 15 employees, less than half of the department's night shift staff that left.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.