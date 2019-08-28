The Shakopee American Legion donated $6,000 to a variety of veteran and military organizations this month, according to a press release from the organization.
The Minneapolis Veterans Home, American Legion Family Hospital Association, Legionville in Brainerd and the Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Organization each received a $1,000 donation, and the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, which is part of the National Guard, as well as soldier and family readiness groups, each received a $500 donation.
According to the release, the 34th Red Bull soldiers just returned from a 10-month deployment to Kuwait. The family readiness groups and the Yellow Ribbon Organization donated time, talent and funds to support the families of those soldiers. The Shakopee American Legion’s donations will help to replenish their funds.
“With the continued support and patronage of the Shakopee community it is our plan at the Shakopee American Legion Post 2 to continue our missions work supporting veteran, military, and community organizations,” the release states.