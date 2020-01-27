The Shakopee City Council approved a proposal to apply for a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant that would demolish 30 acres worth of horse barns at Canterbury Park at its meeting Jan. 22.
The DEED grant would essentially deduct the cost of demolition for the blighted barns, according to Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski.
According to a Canterbury spokesperson, there was already discussion about moving the barns to a different location because the real estate the barns currently sit on is prime land to develop.
The state recently granted Shakopee $353,000 toward the cost of an environmental cleanup at Riverfront Bluff, which includes the removal of trash and contaminated waste on the site, Kerski said. That same deed runs a redevelopment fund, which Shakopee is hoping to put toward Canterbury’s barns.
“The grant looks at what it’s worth today with the barns sitting on it, what it costs to demolish the barns, and then you have to deduct the cost of demolition,” Kerski said. “So the state uses that as a way to make it more feasible.”
If the city were to receive the grant, the new barns would be built between Shenandoah Drive and County Road 83. The grant application did not include the projected cost of the demolition.