On Sept. 19, Shakopee Area Catholic School’s student council was honored with a Lifeblood Award from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for coordinating the donation of $2,200 throughout the 2018-19 school year. Proceeds went to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The regional award, which accounts for all of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, is the culmination of the SACS school-wide Lenten coin collection, and middle school Penny Challenge and Quick Bites Monday cookie sale proceeds, SACS Director of Marketing and Admissions Allison Mertz said.
“This is a huge deal for our Student Council and for our school community, and we couldn’t be more proud of the students’ hard work, crazy ideas, vision, and strive to make a difference,” Mertz said.