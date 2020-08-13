The city of Shakopee was among five cities in the state to be awarded a City of Excellence honor through the League of Minnesota Cities for outstanding programs or projects, according to a recent press release.
Shakopee won a City of Excellence award for the police department’s collaboration with local businesses to prevent the fraudulent purchasing of third-party gift cards. The city is the first in the nation to require retail establishments to verify identification at the point of sale, according to the press release, unless the customer is paying with cash or check, and gift card purchases made at self-service checkouts are no longer allowed.
Shakopee will receive a plaque, a check for $1,000, and recognition in League of Minnesota Cities’ publications and promotional activities throughout the coming year for its award, the release stated.