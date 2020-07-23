The city’s newest biking trail broke ground this week and will welcome fat tire bikes year-round come December at Quarry Lake Park.
The mountain bike trail will weave through a neighboring property owned by Xcel Energy, creating more than four miles of trail.
On June 16 Shakopee City Council approved a $29,000 design services contract for the Quarry Lake Park improvements, which included a new mountain bike course, a picnic area with a shelter, a play area and improvements to the water ski club area, which is used by the Shockwaves ski team. The plans outlined by the parks master plan also mention an obstacle course and easier access to a sand beach and kayak and canoe launch.
Xcel Energy, the Shakopee School District and Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community donated time, money and resources toward the construction of the trail.
“With interest in mountain biking continuing to grow, we’re pleased to partner with Xcel Energy, the Shakopee School District and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to bring a showcase mountain bike park to our community,” Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars said. “The course builds on the city’s vision of Quarry Lake Park as a recreation destination for outdoor enthusiasts in this hidden gem of a park.”
The Xcel Energy Mountain Bike Park will consist of four loops that go around Quarry Lake with riding options for those just beginning mountain biking to advanced riders. Active mountain bikers from the community and community organizations such as the Shakopee Mountain Biking Team and Little Bellas contributed to the planning of the trail, according to a press release.
The design and location of the trail also supports future plans to use the course for National Interscholastic Cycling Association racing.