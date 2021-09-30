From 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, Southern Valley Alliance is partnering with Shakopee Brewhall and the Shakopee Lions to host Brewhall Bingo For Southern Valley Alliance.
This event includes 10 rounds of Bingo, with proceeds supporting Southern Valley Alliance. Shakopee Brewhall is located at 124 First Avenue East, Shakopee.
Southern Valley Alliance (SVA) is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support for victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many programs at SVA, including its 24/7 Crisis Line, Court Advocacy, Support Groups, Safety Planning, Safe Housing Partnerships, and Community Education. During its 2020-21 Fiscal Year, SVA was able to provide services for 817 victim-survivors within the community.
For more information or to get help, connect with Southern Valley Alliance at www.svamn.org or by calling 952-873-4214.