The Shakopee Chamber of Commerce will host a blood drive later this month in partnership with Memorial Blood Centers, according to a news release from the chamber.
The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 at Sun Path Elementary School, 2250 17th Ave. E. in Shakopee.
The hospital blood supply across the metro is sitting at less than a three-day supply, the release said. Donations are critical in helping Memorial Blood Centers ensure hospital patients have what they need.
Schedule an appointment to donate blood here.