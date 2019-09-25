The Minnesota Department of Labor cited the Chipotle in Shakopee with a “serious” violation in November 2018 when it found that employees were not provided with information and training on hazardous chemicals in their work area.
In August 2019, the DOL filed a lawsuit against the location when the violation fine was not paid nearly 10 months after it was issued.
The Department of Labor requires employers to conduct ongoing evaluations of the workplace to determine hazardous chemicals in the building, and they must also write and implement a program to provide information to employees about the chemicals.
Shakopee’s Chipotle, 8094 Old Carriage Court, Department of Labor documents show, did not have this written program or training plan for its employees. The owner of the Shakopee Chipotle at the time received notice of the violation along with a $1,600 fine on Dec. 12, 2018. The Department of Labor then sent notices of the outstanding fine for the next three months.
On Aug. 20, the Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against the Chipotle in Shakopee to recover the violation fees along with the accrued penalty fees, which totaled $2,200.
There are five types of violations cited by Minnesota Occupational Safety & Health: nonserious, serious, willful, repeat and failure to abate.
A Chipotle spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.