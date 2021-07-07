Shakopee now has a new assistant city administrator in town.
Savage resident Chelsea Petersen was appointed to the new role July 6. She was selected from a 73-candidate pool as Shakopee’s new assistant city administrator, after former assistant city administrator Nate Burkett resigned earlier this year.
Petersen was previously the administrative service director for Oakdale and was also the former assistant city administrator for the city of Chanhassen. She also worked as an Administrative Coordinator and Community Development Director for Falcon Heights, and in her most recent service, as the Administrative Service Director for Oakdale.
“It was pretty clear Chelsea was the consensus of the group,” City Administrator Bill Reynolds said at the July 6 Shakopee City Council meeting.
Petersen will start in her new role Aug. 9.