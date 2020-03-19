Shakopee City Administrator Bill Reynolds presented to a socially-distanced city council March 17 regarding the city’s emergency response policy, announcing that all city council meetings will be conducted online until further notice. Reynolds also announced that a city employee is being quarantined after possible contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved the city’s emergency response policy, which gives the city the power to close facilities, suspend non-essential operations, adjust working assignments, locations and priorities, suspend approval for accounts payable and payroll, and modify personnel rules.
“This is a lot of power, and it’s essentially reserved for extraordinary times,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said during this time, it’s important to make clear and rational decisions based on what the city knows at the time.
As of March 17, the community center and ice arena have been closed to the public. City Hall remains open, but the public should use alternative methods to conduct business, if possible. All city meeting rooms will be closed to the public, as well as fire stations.
All city-scheduled events, classes or programs that are non-essential are canceled until further notice. Non-emergency home inspections are postponed until further notice, and all city council meetings will be held electronically, with only essential items on the agenda. All other city board and committee meetings are cancelled until further notice. Reynolds said city staff is expected to report to work unless they are feeling ill, but the city is preparing for possible tele-work options.
On March 17, Reynolds said a city staff member left work due to concerns that someone may have come into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no symptoms, but will not be allowed back into the workplace without a 14-day quarantine or a negative screening.
“This is clearly a serious issue, but we need to make sure we’re acting based upon facts and not actual fear,” Reynolds said. “So we will continue to monitor this on a regular basis at a staff level.”