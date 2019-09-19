The 2020 preliminary levy, EDA special benefit levy and general fund budget were approved at the Sept. 17 Shakopee City Council meeting. This sets the maximum amount the city can utilize from residents’ property taxes.
Most Shakopee residents would see a slight increase in their annual property taxes, while their tax rates — or the percentage of taxes paid based on property value — will decrease under the city’s preliminary 2020 tax levy, which was increased by $1.15 million over last year. The $20.38 million budget would focus on maintaining street infrastructure and investing in regional park development, according to Finance Director Darin Nelson, who presented on the levy at the meeting.
The preliminary tax levy for 2019 was $19.5 million, a decrease of $30,000 from 2018.
With the new levy, most Shakopee residents would pay slightly more in tax dollars due to an increase in property value.
On average, Shakopee homes will see a 6.7% increase in property value. This means the average home in Shakopee — a $255,400 home — will see its property value increase to $272,600 in 2020, adding $3.25 in additional property taxes per month. A home valued at $188,800 in 2020 would see a $3.16 monthly property tax increase, and a $369,600 home would see a $2 monthly property tax increase.
Shakopee’s tax capacity is estimated to increase by 10.8% due to the construction of new homes and the taxes paid off increasing property value. New growth alone adds $346,000 to the levy.
The council will be asked to approve the final levy in December.
Council approves
2020-24 Capital Improvement Plan
The City Council approved the city’s 2020-24 Capital Improvement Plan, which lays out the city’s longer-term projects over the next five years. The city plans to spend $111.7 million for the next five years, including $27 million on park development and $42.7 million on capital improvements such as pavement and road reconstruction. A parks and trails master plan adopted by the city council in August outlines the vision for the city’s parks and trails.
Council member Matt Lehman dissented on both votes, saying he was trying to be consistent in voting against plans that seemed “lofty.”