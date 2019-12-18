A 5.98% property tax levy increase was approved Dec. 17 at the Shakopee City Council meeting, which means most residents will see a slight increase in their annual property taxes designated to the city next year.
The city’s tax rates — or the percentage of taxes paid based on property value — will decrease under the city’s 2020 tax levy, which was increased by $1.15 million over last year. But because most residents’ property values are on the rise, many will likely still pay a few additional bucks in property taxes each month to the city.
On average, Shakopee homes will see a 6.7% increase in property value. This means the average home in Shakopee — a $255,400 home — will see its property value increase to $272,600 in 2020, adding $3.25 in additional property taxes per month. A home valued at $188,800 in 2020 would see a $3.16 monthly property tax increase, and a $369,600 home would see a $2 monthly property tax increase.
The $20.38 million budget will focus on maintaining street infrastructure and investing in regional park development.
The budget passed four to one, with counselor Matt Lehman dissenting.
“I did not support the comprehensive plan, parks plan or the capital improvement plan, so I won’t support the funding for the plans I don’t support,” Lehman said. “But I respect that the majority does rule.”
The tax levy for 2019 was $19.5 million, a decrease of $30,000 from 2018.
Shakopee’s tax capacity is estimated to increase by 10.8% due to the construction of new homes and the taxes paid off increasing property value. New growth alone adds $346,000 to the levy.
The school district’s 2020 property tax levy was set last week at $40 million, a 4% increase from last year.