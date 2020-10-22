At an Oct. 20 meeting, Shakopee City Council members received three proposals from electric firms vying to manage the city’s electric utility should voters abolish Shakopee Public Utilities Nov. 3.
Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative and Xcel Energy are the three candidates the city solicited information from in its search for potential electric utility management providers.
The city is under a power purchasing agreement with MMPA until 2050, so the electric utility provider the city would elect if SPU is abolished would only be managing the electrical side of the utility — not providing the electricity itself.
If approved by voters, the city’s intent is to enter into a 24-month agreement with the selected electric utility operator. The selected operator would provide management of staff members, who then would oversee the current SPU electrical superintendent.
After the two-year contract is up, the council would have the option to sign an agreement with the provider, who could then take control of the electric utility’s assets and responsibilities.
City Administrator Bill Reynolds said if SPU is abolished, the current SPU staff members would not lose their jobs.
Councilmember Matt Lehman, who voted against the city shopping for utility management providers, said at a Sept. 1 council meeting “it’s misleading to say there’s going to be no employee loss when, if the utility is sold off, there’s no control over whether those employees stay or not.”
Each electric firm that presented to council is already planted in Shakopee in some capacity.
MMPA has had a long-term relationship with SPU, and one of its generating stations is located in Shakopee. MVEC already serves some Shakopee residents and is headquartered in Jordan. And Xcel is Shakopee’s largest load energy delivery company, and also has a generating station in the city.
“The profitability of the SPU electric department is very good, and given the high level of profitability, you’d see no upward pressure on rates,” Derick Dahlen, who presented on behalf of MMPA, said.
Ryan Hentges with MVEC said Shakopee’s electric rates are “about $4 less than the firm,” which he said “compares favorably with Xcel Energy.”
Hentges added the energy management provider would offer members hourly, monthly and daily information for easy access to electricity usage.
“Through utilizing the tools, we think our members can manage those rates and be effective that way,” he said.
John Marschall, who presented on behalf of Xcel Energy, said the firm already serves a large portion of Shakopee’s industrial base, and touted Xcel’s advanced industry technology.
At the end of the presentations, Mayor Bill Mars said his priority with the new electric provider, if voters decided to abolish SPUC, would be “trying to find a way to lead the way in technology, customer service and just… leadership in the organization.”