The Shakopee City Council voted at its April 21 meeting to expand the Canterbury Commons tax increment financing district in order to build a new access road to County Road 83.
A tax increment financing district, or TIF, is an urban financing tool that diverts new property tax generated by a project back into the project, usually to help make public improvements such as the addition or reconstruction of roads.
The Canterbury TIF district now includes four additional parcels of land along County Road 83, on the northeast corner of the Canterbury Commons site.
One of those parcels belonged to the SanMar Economic Development District and was taken by eminent domain by the city. The other three parcels added to the TIF include the Scott County Workforce Center and two industrial sites.
An estimated $8.4 million project to extend Shenandoah Drive, and another estimated $4.3 million project to reconstruct 12th Avenue from Vierling Drive to the County Road 83 intersection, began last spring.
The Canterbury Commons development also requires the construction of a new road, Unbridled Avenue, to connect Shenandoah Drive to Eagle Creek Boulevard. The road is currently Barenscheer Boulevard, a private road. The expansion of the TIF district allows the city to be reimbursed for the estimated $7.2 million construction of Unbridled Avenue, which will become a public city street along the north side of Canterbury Park, from Shenandoah Drive to County Road 83.
Councilmember Matt Lehman said he’s concerned about the change because the city’s issuance of the bonds puts taxpayers in a vulnerable position if the developers were unable to pay back the city through the TIF. He held the dissenting vote on the decision to expand the TIF.
Shakopee Director of Planning & Development Michael Kerski said based on the current property taxes already being generated by the Triple Crown development — a 626-unit luxury apartment complex on the Canterbury Commons site — there will be adequate revenue available for the city’s bonds.
Canterbury Commons is a $400 million project approved by the Shakopee City Council two years ago to develop 130 acres near Canterbury Park, the horse racing track in Shakopee. Plans include a 626-unit luxury apartment complex, which is in its second phase of construction, upscale townhomes, senior housing, hotels, office space, and the potential for more family entertainment venues.
Pulte Homes of Minnesota and Lifestyle Communities also recently announced plans to develop 165 residential units, including townhomes, row homes and a cooperative community at Canterbury Commons.