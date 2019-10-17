The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved the hiring of Nathan Reinhardt as the city’s new finance director at its Oct. 15 meeting.
City Administrator Bill Reynolds said Reinhardt was the hiring committee’s unanimous choice of five candidates.
“There is no more important role in the city than the finance director,” Reynolds said.
Reinhardt has worked as the Brooklyn Center finance director since 2013, is a certified public accountant and an active member of the Minnesota Government Finance Officers Association. His first day in Shakopee will be Nov. 12.
The city's current finance director, Darin Nelson, submitted a letter of resignation to Reynolds Aug. 19 after accepting a position with the city of Minnetonka.
Darin has served in the local role the last three years and said in his letter of resignation "returning to Minnetonka has always been a long-term goal."
Nelson was expected to leave the role in mid-September.