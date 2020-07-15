Construction of several miles of mountain bike trails could begin in Shakopee as early as this fall, as the Shakopee City Council moves forward with plans for a mountain bike park around Quarry Lake.
The city council approved a concept plan Tuesday night for about three miles of trails for varying levels of skill and experience — a length that is needed for a competitive course. The city is pursuing the project in partnership with Shakopee Public Schools, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Xcel Energy — who’s donating the use of their property for the park.
Initial cost estimates for the mountain bike park were about $120,000, which includes building a service road on the property. Current estimates range between $100,000-$200,000.
“We have been looking for years for a way to activate this space without a large capital investment,” City Administrator Bill Reynolds said. “...This is quite literally the best bang for your dollar that your’re going to get for activating a place like this.”
The park would be open to the public and used by the Shakopee Mountain Bike Team. The park would be open year round, as mountain biking continues to become a popular activity in the winter months.
“It does energize this park,” Mayor Bill Mars said. “Most of the users just drive into the parking lot, sit on the grass and watch the boat show. I look at this and it encompasses all the way around the park, which I think is a benefit to all of us.”
The mountain bike trails are part of a greater $350,000 park development plan, which includes playground updates and a water ski boat launch. Quarry Lake Park is home to the Shakopee-Prior Lake Shockwaves Water Skiing Team and a frequent stop for fishermen, canoers and kayakers.