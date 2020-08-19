The city of Shakopee is developing a proposal for a permanent full-time fire department staffing model after the Shakopee City Council showed initial support at its meeting Aug. 5.
Since March, the fire department has been operating under the proposed full-time staffing model to reduce the contact between on-call fire department officers due to COVID-19.
Normally, the department operates with eight full-time staff members, with the rest of the shifts supplemented by part-time, on-call staff — meaning 39 people are called to drop what they are doing and respond to an emergency. But to prevent dozens of on-call staff from showing up to the station, the on-call responders have been assigned part-time shifts, meaning those officers are already at the fire department.
The makeshift model has reduced response times by about four minutes and 30 seconds per call, Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman said.
For the past six years, the city has discussed plans to eventually build a third fire station, but Coleman said with the transition to a full-time staffing model, the third station may not be necessary.
Permanently switching to a full-time model would also help with the department’s retention rates, he added, since having fixed schedules is more attractive than elusive on-call schedules.
“Our firefighters can plan their family life... When we hire people, we can tell them how many hours we need them to work," he said.
Since the end of February when the department moved to a pandemic-related full-time staffing model, trucks have been on-scene in about six minutes and 40 seconds, Coleman said. Before February, trucks were on scene in an average of about 11 minutes. That’s because it takes more time to wait for on-call officers to drive to the fire department.
On July 3, Coleman said officers responded to a fire at McDonald’s in just over four minutes.
“Had we added that extra five minutes, that fire — in my opinion — would have been in the roof, and that McDonald’s would not be open today,” Coleman said. “That’s the reason we want the quick response time… every second counts.”
Switching paid on-call staff members to weekly part-time shifts would cost the city an additional $266,173 each year.
But Coleman said switching to the 24/7 model could save the city some cash in the long run by preventing the need for another fire station.
“And if we build a fire station, we’re gonna need fire trucks.”