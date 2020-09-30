The Shakopee Community Center will open to non-members by reservation starting Thursday, Oct. 1, according to a recent city announcement.
The public will be able to access the fitness floor, fitness classes, open gym indoor aquatic center and open skate at the Shakopee Ice Arena. The daily admission fee for non-members is $5 for all ages.
Reservations are required through the online system to ensure the facility remains within capacity guidelines, but are not required required for open skate, the city said.
Adult open basketball will resume Oct. 3, and spots are limited, the press release said.
Community Center room reservations are also available with limited capacity.
Water fountains and bottle fill stations will be turned on beginning Oct. 1.
Anyone under 15 must be accompanied by an adult to use the Community Center. Guests ages 15 to 17 will need to obtain a Teen Access Tag at the front desk.
Enigma Teen Center is not opening at this time.