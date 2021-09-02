A Shakopee couple widely known for big-wins in the horse-racing business has been accused of running a $17.6 million Ponzi scheme, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday.
Jason Bullard, and his wife, Angela Romero-Bullard are accused of defrauding hundreds of investors in a scheme that dates back until at least 2007, according to the SEC.
The couple owns one of Minnesota’s top race-horse businesses, Empire Racing Stables, LLC., and frequently started horses at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
According to Equibase, a racing statistics website, the entity’s race earnings have topped $2.1 million since 2019.
The SEC announced Tuesday it had filed an emergency action and obtained a temporary restraining order and asset freeze to stop the alleged scheme perpetrated by the couple and the entity they control, Bullard Enterprises LLC.
According to SEC’s civil complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, the couple allegedly raised approximately $17.6 million from as many as 200 investors who were made to believe investments would be used to trade foreign currencies.
However, authorities allege, Bullard Enterprises had stopped trading foreign currencies in 2015. The couple instead allegedly used investor money to pay purported returns to existing investors, support their other businesses and fund personal purchases.
Many of the alleged victims in the case were friends and family of the Bullard family who trusted their promises about investment strategy, according to Nekia Hackworth Jones, Director of the SEC’s Atlanta Regional Office.
“Instead of delivering on their promises, these individuals used false statements and fraudulent documents to convince investors to pour millions of dollars into bank accounts used almost exclusively for Ponzi-style payments and for their personal benefit,” Hackworth Jones stated in a press release.
In a statement, the Minnesota Racing Commission said it’s investigating the charges and will fully cooperate, along with the Canterbury Park Board of Stewards, with the SEC and court proceedings.