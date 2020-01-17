Shakopee culinary arts teachers Heather Baumbach and Katie Lechleitner command their classrooms as if they were running a business instead of teaching a lesson. And in a way, they are.
“Let’s go, time to move!” Lechleitner said.
And her students did.
They marched to the back of the classroom where chef coats were hung up on a wall, filed through to sinks to wash their hands and went to the kitchen area to grab utensils they needed for the day.
On this particular day, in early October 2019, students were preparing to make cookies to celebrate homecoming. Many of them wore red Shakopee Sabers garb under their chef’s coats. The class sounds like that of a typical home economics class all high schoolers need to take in order to graduate, but it’s far from it.
Shakopee’s culinary classes are geared toward exposing students to the restaurant industry by helping them gain skills in cooking, baking, inventory management, food safety and task management. They learn how to be creative, like on Jan. 8, when they were given an assortment of military meal packs and told to “doctor them up.” They also learn the basics, like how to bake a perfect cookie.
The class must work for more than the grade, too. They are working to sell much of the food they make. Each quarter, there are four culinary classes that make treats to sell during plays and packed meals to sell to teachers for dinner or lunch. Students work in groups to manage their budget and revenue, the food making process and the cleanup.
That’s why Baumbach and Lechleitner aren’t just teachers. They are head chefs and business owners, commanding a kitchen with about 30 employees each class period. Each classroom operates like a commercial kitchen — with all the tools and utensils necessary to make everything from cakes to lasagna and with the assignments that force them to learn quickly how all aspects of the restaurant business works.
Students in grades 9 through 12 can take the Culinary Arts 1 or 2 as an elective, regardless of their choice of academy, but Baumbach said many students enrolled in the culinary classes use the skills they learn to go onto culinary school after high school, or simply use the skills they learned in the class at a real restaurant, whether it be waiting on tables or washing dishes.
“I’ve had so many students come to me and say the reason they were hired (at a restaurant) was because of this class,” Baumbach said.