Shakopee Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday leading into the upcoming Thanksgiving break amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, the district announced Thursday.
"In our district, the three weeks with the most COVID-19 infections per week since the beginning of the pandemic have all occurred this month," district officials wrote in a Nov. 18 letter to families.
All Shakopee students, including those enrolled in Shakopee Online, will be off school the entire week — schools were scheduled to be closed Wednesday through Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Three Shakopee classrooms had already been moved to virtual learning due to outbreaks and absences.
During the closures, the district will be offering meal pick-up and free childcare to those who qualify. Families may go online to register.
Other districts across Minnesota are facing similar challenges as COVID-19 infections skyrocket, leading the nation in new cases.
In Prior Lake, students at WestWood Elementary were moved to distance learning on Wednesday, Nov. 10 amid a doubling in the district's confirmed COVID-19 infections.
WestWood Elementary is scheduled to re-open to students on Monday, Nov. 29.
"The situation looks pretty grim," Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky told county officials during a pandemic briefing on Tuesday.
In Scott County, 48 children have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to Brodsky.