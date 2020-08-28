Peter Marshall grabbed a pear from the tree sprawling behind his home off Old Brick Yard Road and bit into it in between sentences.
“That’s a good one.”
He walked through rows of cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, apples, green beans, strawberries. He stopped when he saw the watermelons.
“This one here’s ready to be picked,” he said as he drummed the watermelon with his hands. “You can tell by the way it sounds when you tap it.”
Peter’s Pumpkins & Carmen’s Corn is a vegetable farm in Shakopee that holds 20-year roots in the community. Peter and Carmen Marshall bought the farm in 1999, before big box stores only signed contracts with farmers who owned 500 acres.
It’s the type of farm that is becoming more scarce: about 60 acres covered in produce with only two employees who help pick and prune the crops.
No more middleman
At first, in the early 2000s, the Marshalls were able to sell their corn to places like Cub Foods in Shakopee and smaller grocery stores in Bloomington. Peter Marshall would pick produce in the morning and bring it to the stores that afternoon. Then, Peter Marshall said, bigger farmers started buying contracts with the larger grocers, and smaller grocery stores dwindled.
“There used to be a little grocery store on every corner,” Peter Marshall said.
The result caused small farmers to become their own salespeople. It also filled the produce sections in big box grocery stores with fruit and vegetables from places like California and Mexico, Peter Marshall said, instead of local farms.
He worked in the produce section at Cub Foods in Shakopee for 25 years and said he saw firsthand the difference between produce from the grocery store and produce from his farm. He said a big part of that difference is in the way grocers refrigerate their produce days before it’s sold.
“Once a tomato cools down, it loses its flavor,” he said, motioning to his tomatoes. “This stuff doesn’t have any spray and it’s pulled out of the ground that day.”
Now, small farms have turned away from grocery store sales, which largely don’t exist for productions of their size. Instead, the Marshalls — and other farmers like them — rely on farmer’s markets and locals who stop by their stand.
Peter and Carmen Marshall travel to 10 farmers' markets each week to sell their produce. They also have a stand open at their farm in Shakopee each day, although the Shakopee farmer's market is closed this summer due to COVID-19. On this particular Wednesday — Aug. 26 — they were headed to the Nokomis farmer’s market.
This is the first year Peter Marshall won’t have a job outside of farming — which is, in and of itself, more than a full-time job. He and his wife have worked to keep their farm flourishing day and night — a daunting task when they must be their own marketers, growers and sales associates.
“Some people have big aspirations,” Peter Marshall said. “If I can just farm and forget about everything else, I’ll be happy.”
This summer has been their busiest season yet for the farm's permanent stand at the Marshall's home, where residents can drive up to the stand and safely wait in their car until it's their turn to purchase produce. Peter Marshall said he thinks COVID-19 is a big reason why this summer has been so busy — some people may feel safer buying from him than a grocery store.
More than corn and pumpkins
COVID-19 will hopefully drive families to the outdoors more than ever this year, Peter Marshall said, which means he hopes to see more apple and pumpkin sales this fall.
The farm offers free hayrides out to its pumpkin patch and a small corn maze, which is also free. Families can buy bags of fresh apples.
As he walked through rows of his 700 apple trees, each weighed down by hundreds of apples — from SweeTango to First Kiss to Honeycrisp — he said he hoped people realize his farm sells apples. His farm’s name — Peter’s Pumpkins & Carmen’s Corn — can be misleading sometimes.
He turned to the strawberries, which were smaller than what most people purchase at grocery stores.
“You get used to crap from the store,” he said. “That berry has 10 times the flavor of a big berry from the store.”
Peter Marshall admitted that in the winter, it’s difficult for Minnesotans to purchase fresh produce from local farmers for obvious reasons: the ground is frozen and there’s no produce to harvest.
But that’s all the more reason to buy fresh while you can, he said.
“There’s a disconnect between a farm in Mexico or California and a farm in Minnesota,” Peter Marshall said. “People who come here are friends. If someone has a question, I can answer.”
For Minnesotans who want to support local farmers and eat fresh produce even in the winter months, Peter Marshall recommended jarring and pickling fresh produce in the fall. Locals can purchase canned and pickled produce directly from the Marshalls’ farm, or they can purchase their own produce and do it themselves.
He said some locals come to buy fresh ingredients for homemade salsas or chili they plan to keep for the winter.
“If you can get this fresh, I don’t know why you wouldn’t,” Peter Marshall said. “I guess it’s all about convenience these days.”