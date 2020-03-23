Christopher Straub, a Shakopee designer who was on season six of "Project Runway," has so far made 20 fashionable, cotton face masks to donate to Shakopee’s St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Straub made the masks in his at-home studio after watching a video tutorial.
First batch complete! 💚😷🤍 Donating to St. Francis hospital right here in Shakopee. pic.twitter.com/cN2JXCKJ4Y— Christopher Straub (@schmistopher) March 22, 2020
Allina Health, which partners with other health organizations to run St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, is calling on community members and businesses for donations of protective face masks, which are needed to help meet ongoing health care needs for providers who are engaged in the coronavirus response.
Straub said he’ll start making more masks when he gets more elastic material.
“But when I go out to get supplies, I have to see if the stores are still open,” he said.
Other organizations in Shakopee, such as Canterbury Park, have also started donating masks to the hospital.
According to Allina’s callout, if you arrive at an Allina hospital to donate masks, remain in your car. A staff member will come to you to accept your donation. Look for “mask donation” signage as you arrive. To arrange donations on a pallet, please email CaringForCaregivers@allina.com.