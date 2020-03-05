The Shakopee Fire Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 17-21. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 17
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 4:37 a.m. for a car crash at the intersection of Canterbury Road and Valley Industrial Blvd. S. Firefighters found a two-vehicle crash in which one of the drivers was transported by Allina EMS for serious injuries. After assisting with patient care, crews cleared the scene of debris and blocked traffic until a tow truck could remove the disabled vehicles.
Feb. 18
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 6:44 a.m. for a car crash on Canterbury Road at the onramp to Highway 169 north. The crash involved three cars, and one person was pinned in between two vehicles, according to the report. Crews provided patient care until Allina EMS arrived and blocked traffic until the vehicles could be removed.
SFD was dispatched at 3:26 p.m. for a car crash at the intersection of County Road 18 and County Road 21. A vehicle left the roadway and was on top of a frozen pond nearby. Crews provided medical care and assisted with getting the patient back up to the roadway so Allina EMS could take over patient care.
Feb. 21
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:08 p.m. for a rubbish fire inside a recycling facility in the 10000 block of Dem Con Drive. The fire department found the building’s suppression system extinguished visible flames, and crews pulled apart the smoldering pile to extinguish hot spots.
The fire department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Shawnee Trail. According to the fire log, there were conflicting reports on whether anyone was stuck inside the residence. On arrival, the department found heavy fire coming from the garage which was beginning to extend into the home. At an early point in this incident, according to the report summary, radio contact was lost with a fire crew inside of the building, triggering a “mayday” event. The missing crew was accounted for shortly after, and normal operations resumed. The fire department confirmed nobody was inside the home, and the fire was extinguished shortly after. Shakopee Mdewakanton, Chaska, Prior Lake, and Savage fire departments also responded to this incident. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.